Columbia Co. gives away sandbags to prevent flooding

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A combination of heavy rainfall and melting snow has Columbia Co. officials bracing for flooding.

On Monday, the county’s Emergency Management and its Highway Dept. began offering sandbags and sand to residents who needed to protect their properties from high waters.

Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Koch explained the move comes as snow rapidly melts and rain continues to fall. After several weeks that included at least one snowfall event, temperatures in southern Wisconsin rebounded into the 40′s allowing a lot of the snow that had piled up to start washing away.

People needing to pick up sand or sandbags are asked to call the Highway Shop’s main line at 608-429-2136 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. before coming to pick up the supplies, which are being distributed at the shop, at 338 Old Highway 16 West, in Wyocena.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.