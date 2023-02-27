Columbia Co. gives away sandbags to prevent flooding

(KPLC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A combination of heavy rainfall and melting snow has Columbia Co. officials bracing for flooding.

On Monday, the county’s Emergency Management and its Highway Dept. began offering sandbags and sand to residents who needed to protect their properties from high waters.

Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Koch explained the move comes as snow rapidly melts and rain continues to fall. After several weeks that included at least one snowfall event, temperatures in southern Wisconsin rebounded into the 40′s allowing a lot of the snow that had piled up to start washing away.

People needing to pick up sand or sandbags are asked to call the Highway Shop’s main line at 608-429-2136 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. before coming to pick up the supplies, which are being distributed at the shop, at 338 Old Highway 16 West, in Wyocena.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute

Latest News

Wind chills near or below zero Friday morning.
Winter storm moves out, cold moves in
The newest addition to the City of Madison Division Streets crew, the double wing plow truck.
Madison crews treat roads, anticipate challenging Thursday morning commute
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers declares Energy Emergency as winter storm moves through Wisconsin
Beloit, Janesville, other cities declare snow emergency as more winter weather looms