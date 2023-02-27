Evers wants extended bar hours for Republican convention

(File)
(File)(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants bars to stay open until 4 a.m. next year for the Republican Party’s national convention in Milwaukee.

A provision in Evers’ budget proposal would allow bars in 14 counties surrounding Milwaukee to extend their hours to accommodate convention-goers, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported Monday. The convention is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to battleground Wisconsin’s largest city from July 15—19, 2024.

Currently, Wisconsin bars and restaurants must close by 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends.

Evers’ idea will need the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law.

similar proposal died in the state Senate in 2020, when Democrats were scheduled to host their national convention in Milwaukee. The convention was delayed a month and ultimately became a largely virtual event.

Scott Stenger, government affairs officer for the Tavern League of Wisconsin, said the group was working on its own proposal to benefit its member bars and restaurants during the convention.

“The ultimate goal is you want people to leave the great state of Wisconsin and say, we had a hell of a good time in Milwaukee,” Stenger told CBS 58. “We don’t want a situation where people can’t have their dinner if it’s that late at night.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly
Kelly’s work for anti-abortion group issue in Wisconsin court race
First Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Milwaukee
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Protasiewicz, Kelly advance in Wisconsin high court primary
Madison Mayoral candidates Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes meet in a forum to...
Rhodes-Conway, Reyes advance in Madison mayoral race