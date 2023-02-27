Green Co. tree dispute suspect initial court appearance Monday

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) -A man from the Village of Brooklyn, accused of firing a gun and threatening to shoot people over a tree dispute, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Green County court Monday.

Charges against 75-year-old Paul Douglas include terrorist threats; second-degree recklessly endangering safety; and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

The confrontation in the Village of Brooklyn, triggering a large-scale police and SWAT response Tuesday morning, began when the suspect himself called 911, claiming someone was stealing his tree and threatening to start shooting people if a deputy did not stop it, according to a criminal complaint against him.

A transcript of that call showed the suspect, Paul Douglas, made the call shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday. It quoted him repeatedly claiming a tree removal service was about to remove the large tree on his downtown property. At one point in the conversation, he allegedly told the dispatcher he was going to get his gun and “start shooting people.”

Douglas told the dispatcher a responding deputy should wear a bulletproof vest, the transcript continued, “because s***’s going to happen today.”

After one more brief exchange, Douglas hung up on the dispatcher, the complaint notes. Soon afterwards, a second 911 call came. That caller claimed a person had gone outside and fired a gun into the air. Multiple deputies responded to the area, in the 100 block of Hotel St., and set up a perimeter. Members of the Dane Co. SWAT team and Madison Police Dept. were also called to the scene to assist.

While they were set up in Brooklyn, the officers and deputies learned Douglas was pulled over and arrested in Oregon.

Douglas posted a $4,000 signature bond for the two felonies, and a $1,000 cash bond for the misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Tuesday.

The confrontation transpired on the state’s primary election day, and due to proximity of the situation to the polling location, election officials were forced to halt voting and move to back-up site for Village of Brooklyn voters.

The Village of Brooklyn is slated to discuss the complaint at the community’s weekly board meeting Monday at the community building.

