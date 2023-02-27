Janesville PD: Three accused of burglarizing dead person’s home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After discovering a dead body in a Janesville home, a suspect allegedly invited two others to come there and loot the home- instead of reporting the death to police.

Janesville Police Department investigators determined that an acquaintance of the deceased individual found the resident dead around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The person who knew the victim allegedly told other people to come steal items, including a shotgun, jewelry and two TVs.

Later that afternoon, Janesville PD officers were informed about the deceased individual around 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Center Avenue. Detectives and members of its Street Crimes Unit continued to investigate at the home.

Authorities later received information about the stolen property and responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Linn Street to serve a search warrant. Officers found the shotgun, one television, some of the jewelry, and other items.

Police arrested a 41-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. All three suspects are Janesville residents. The 41-year-old and 33-year-old both faces charges of party to a crime of burglary and party to a crime of theft of firearm. The 25-year-old faces a burglary charge and a theft of a firearm charge.

Police did not release the name of the victim, nor indicate how the person died.

