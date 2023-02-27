Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison-based company ‘unleashed’ a tweet Sunday pointing out one of its product’s appearances being the target of a Saturday Night Live skit.

In its post, Exact Sciences seemed as happy as the cartoon Cologuard boxes urging guest host Woody Harrelson to, um, deposit a sample.

“Hey @WoodyHarrelson @kenanthompson, great highlighting colorectal cancer screening on @nbcsnl,” the company wrote, reminding the 61-year-old Harrelson and 44-year-old Thompson to get screened.

(The American Cancer Society recommends people start being screened for colorectal cancer when they are 45 years old)

The skit featured an anthropomorphic Cologuard box cheerily telling Harrelson to leave a sample in the box, over-and-over telling him to ‘unleash’ it. Meanwhile the longtime star appeared uncomfortable with providing that sample to something with a face and eyes.

Meanwhile, SNL veteran Kenan Thompson hung out in the background as the UPS driver who is eager to ship that (possibly warm) box back to the lab.

In typical SNL fashion, the comedy was soon ratcheted up to something more appropriate for its late-night timeslot when a second Colorguard box, this time a female one, joins them to see if that would make Harrelson more comfortable. And, from there, you’ll just have to watch the video.

