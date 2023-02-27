Madison police to offer update on deadly Kwik Trip confrontation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An update is expected Monday on last week’s deadly confrontation at a convenience store on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Dept. plans to hold a news conference to provide more information on how the search for a homicide suspect resulted in his death.

As of Monday morning, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner has not released the individual’s name. MPD officers were searching Friday night for the suspect in the killing of a woman two days earlier. The police department had publicly named the suspect as Justin Kopmeyer and warned that the 39-year-old man should be considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted in the killing of Kristin Schmitt, whom the medical examiner’s officer identified as the victim on Saturday.

As of Monday morning, the police department still has not indicated if Kopmeyer was the man found dead in the bathroom of a Kwik Trip, in the 3500 block of E. Washington Ave. On Friday, Assistant Chief Matt Tye only said they were trying to track him down when officers were involved in a confrontation with an armed man at the convenience store. A list of weekend calls on MPD’s website on Monday did indicate the man in the bathroom was a 39-year-old homicide suspect, but did not include the individual’s name.

Justin D. Kopmeyer. (Madison Police Department)

A man is dead after a shooting inside a convenience store on Madison’s east side.

Tye indicated an MPD officer and the man exchanged gunfire and a second police officer had attempted to stop the man with a Taser. A later statement from the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice corroborated Tye’s description, adding that after the exchange the individual went into the bathroom. Officers heard more gunfire and the man was found dead in the bathroom.

The officers involved in the confrontation have been placed on administrative leave, per MPD policy. The state Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the inquiry into the shooting because an officer had been involved. No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

During the attempt to take the suspect into custody and the subsequent investigation, a host of police cruisers were seen around the Kwik Trip. A nearby business and NBC15 News viewers reported seeing over a dozen police vehicles after 4 p.m. A portion of E. Washington Ave. was also blocked off.

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday afternoon. (NBC15)

Witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting said it started out like any normal Friday afternoon.

“All of the sudden it got quiet, like really quiet and I just saw people running out of Kwik Trip heading towards the car wash,” said witness Amir Morning-Turner.

Morning-Turner said for two hours, it seemed like the only vehicles that passed were police.

“The quiet traffic is when you know it’s serious,” said Latif Tanner, who also witnessed the event. “On East Wash, Friday at 4 that’s when you know it’s serious.”

NBC15 News will have a crew at the Monday morning news conference and will update this story as more information becomes available.

