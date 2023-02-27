Madison wins $267K grant for Vision Zero, other initiatives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will receive more than a quarter-million dollars in federal funds to help in its drive to eliminate traffic deaths and other road safety measures.

The city announced the new U.S. Transportation Department grant Monday and detailed how it plans spend the $267,680 allotted. The USDOT specifically cited the Vision Zero initiative in its list of award recipients and described the funds as aimed to building on the safety action plan.

Madison’s head Traffic Engineering Division Yang Tao explained the money will go towards helping the city fund projects for pedestrians and bicyclists. His agency also intends to look into investing in improving crash response.

The federal funds come from USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which announced $800 million in grants for 500 communities at the beginning of the month, as part of its latest round of funding. In all, the law establishing the program plans to allocate $5 billion over five years. In its statement, the city noted the application period for the next round of funding starts in April, and it intends to apply then, as well.

The City of Madison released these images in conjunction with a statement announcing $267,000 in federal grants, on February 27, 2023. (City of Madison)

The City of Madison indicated the money would be spent (taken from its release):

Update to the City’s Pedestrian Plan, including prioritizing projects based on safety and equity

Support for updating the City’s Bike Plan, to finalize an All Ages Ability Bike Network, the map of our most critical routes to ensure everyone can feel safe bicycling, and prioritizing projects needed to complete the network

Support for updating School Travel Plans, to help ensure all schools have updated plans, and identify priority safety improvements at select schools

Additional evaluation of intersections where crashes involved pedestrians and bicyclists

Integration of post-crash care safety planning into Vision Zero policy and improvements by reviewing response times and other emergency response needs

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.