Madison wins $267K grant for Vision Zero, other initiatives

The City of Madison released these images in conjunction with a statement announcing $267,000...
The City of Madison released these images in conjunction with a statement announcing $267,000 in federal grants, on February 27, 2023.(City of Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will receive more than a quarter-million dollars in federal funds to help in its drive to eliminate traffic deaths and other road safety measures.

The city announced the new U.S. Transportation Department grant Monday and detailed how it plans spend the $267,680 allotted. The USDOT specifically cited the Vision Zero initiative in its list of award recipients and described the funds as aimed to building on the safety action plan.

Madison’s head Traffic Engineering Division Yang Tao explained the money will go towards helping the city fund projects for pedestrians and bicyclists. His agency also intends to look into investing in improving crash response.

The federal funds come from USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which announced $800 million in grants for 500 communities at the beginning of the month, as part of its latest round of funding. In all, the law establishing the program plans to allocate $5 billion over five years. In its statement, the city noted the application period for the next round of funding starts in April, and it intends to apply then, as well.

The City of Madison released these images in conjunction with a statement announcing $267,000...
The City of Madison released these images in conjunction with a statement announcing $267,000 in federal grants, on February 27, 2023.(City of Madison)

The City of Madison indicated the money would be spent (taken from its release):

  • Update to the City’s Pedestrian Plan, including prioritizing projects based on safety and equity
  • Support for updating the City’s Bike Plan, to finalize an All Ages Ability Bike Network, the map of our most critical routes to ensure everyone can feel safe bicycling, and prioritizing projects needed to complete the network
  • Support for updating School Travel Plans, to help ensure all schools have updated plans, and identify priority safety improvements at select schools
  • Additional evaluation of intersections where crashes involved pedestrians and bicyclists
  • Integration of post-crash care safety planning into Vision Zero policy and improvements by reviewing response times and other emergency response needs

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

Janesville PD: Three accused of burglarizing dead person’s home
Heavy police presence reported on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue.
MPD confirms homicide suspect found dead in Kwik Trip bathroom
Dr. Jane Goodall beside a waterfall in Gombe National Park, Tanzania
Primatologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall to speak at UW–Madison
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry holds up the championship trophy after they defeated the...
AP source: Haslams agree to purchase Lasry’s stake in Bucks