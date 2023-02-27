More Clouds Than Sun For The Week

Tuesday starts sunny

A quick shot of wintry mix later Tuesday

Then mostly cloudy through the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started the work week with a very active storm that moved through our area starting early this morning. With it, we experienced very gusty winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a bit of wintry weather for our northern counties. The storm is now moving out toward the east, and we are on the backside of the storm with still some light rain in places and snow north of the Dells.

Rain accumulations across our area ranged from 1.25 - 1.5″, leaving us very soggy today. In its wake Flood Watches are now posted along parts of the Sugar and Pecatonica Rivers. Because of the heavy rain, water will begin to move downstream and flood stage along these rivers will be reached and exceeded later tonight into tomorrow. For the Sugar River, the flood watch stays in effect through Thursday. Low-lying areas along these rivers will likely see some water rising.

Don’t expect to see much sunshine this week. After this storm moves out, we could possibly see a few flurries late Tuesday, with some more snow possible late on Friday. In between, we may see a few breaks in the clouds for a bit of sunshine, and then temperatures will head from the 40s, down to the 30s, by the beginning of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.