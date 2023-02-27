NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming community support

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to donations from the community, the Village Diaper Bank continues its mission of providing diapers to families in need across south central Wisconsin.

During the third annual NBC15 Diaper Drive, monetary donations combined with physical donations of diapers equaled 1,375,737 diapers raised. There was more than $166,404 raised and 266,373 diapers donated.

The NBC15 Diaper Drive ran from Feb. 16-23. Those who donated diapers in-person could drop them off at 13 community drop sites. Two Men & a Truck then picked up those donations on the last day of the campaign and dropped them off at the Village Diaper Bank for volunteers to count and sort them.

Also on the last day of the campaign, donations went further thanks to a $43,000 match fund supported by generous sponsors. The match was hit by noon this year!

The Diaper Drive is in partnership with the Village Diaper Bank, which works to help provide families in need with diapers for their children.

Village Diaper Bank’s buying power allows it to buy $3 in diapers for every $1 donated. The Village Diaper Bank distributes diapers to families in Dane, Green and Jefferson Counties.

Headquartered in Madison, the nonprofit was founded by Megan Sollenberger in Oct. 2018.

This has been the highest year yet for diaper donations, more than doubling what was donated last year.

The Village Diaper Bank distributes more than 100,000 diapers per month to families in need.

The Village Diaper Bank does offer cloth diapers for families who request that option. Sollenberger explained previously that not all families opt to take this option, as some are experiencing homelessness, may live below the federal poverty line, or may live in buildings where laundry services are not directly accessible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.