Primatologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall to speak at UW–Madison

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dr. Jane Goodall, the first scientist to study chimpanzee behavior, is coming to UW–Madison to speak about her experience and the future of the planet.

“An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall: Inspiring Hope Through Action” will consist of a 90-minute speech followed by a Q&A at Memorial Union in late March.

Goodall’s findings surrounding chimpanzee behavior challenged misconceptions of them and shed light on their evolutionary relationship with humans.

Over the years, Goodall founded a nonprofit dedicated to protecting chimpanzees and their habitats, authored books on chimpanzee behavior and environmental protection and was named a Dame of the British Empire and a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

Goodall will speak at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union on March 26 at 7 p.m. The event is free but requires tickets. UW–Madison students can secure their tickets on March 6 at 10 a.m. before they are available to the public on March 8 at 10 a.m.

