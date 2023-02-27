Report: Lasry selling his stake in the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry holds up the championship trophy after they defeated the...
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry holds up the championship trophy after they defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – One of the Milwaukee Bucks co-owners has agreed to sell his stake in the NBA franchise, according to a new report.

Marc Lasry will sell his portion of the team to Jimmy and Dean Haslam for $3.5 billion, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps tweeted Monday morning. Bontemps noted the dollar figure would be the second-highest for an NBA team.

The Haslams also own the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

If the report pans out, it would likely make for a tidy profit for Lasry, who paid $550 million for the Bucks back in 2014. The team went on to win the NBA championship seven years later.

