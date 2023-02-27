Watch: Moving car erupts into flames, Monona FD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver called 911 after noticing flames inside his car Sunday, according to Monona’s fire chief.

A car catches on fire in Monona.

Chief Jeremy McMullen said the driver was coming off of the Beltline (Highway 12/18) near South Towne Drive. He reported the fire to emergency services at 6 p.m.

Minutes later, when crews arrived, the flames had fully engulfed the vehicle, the chief said. It took less than 5 minutes to put out the fire.

The official cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Chief McMullen noted, the driver reported having electrical issues with his car.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

