Wet & windy Monday

Widespread, heavy rain this morning

Some sleet/freezing rain north

Wind gusts near 40 mph

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The workweek is starting off with some dreary weather, as rain is overspreading southern Wisconsin this morning.

Widespread, heavy rain will continue through most of this morning with even a couple of rumbles of thunder possible near the Mississippi River and along the Stateline. Our northern counties are still under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon today: that’s where cooler temperatures could allow for freezing rain and slick conditions on the roads.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with winds gusting toward 30-35 mph at times.

Showers will begin to break up during the late morning and through the afternoon, we should be dry by the evening commute (though some icy spots could remain on the roads to the north of the Dells). Rain totals are expected to be between 0.5-1.5″ by the end of the day.

We’ll have a nicer day on Tuesday: partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. Another small system will move through the region late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing the chance for some light rain or snow depending on temperatures.

Then we’ll be a bit cooler to end the week with high temperatures back in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.