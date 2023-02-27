Wet & windy Monday

Heavy rain for some, ice for others
Rain totals between 0.5-1.5" by the end of today.
Rain totals between 0.5-1.5" by the end of today.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Widespread, heavy rain this morning
  • Some sleet/freezing rain north
  • Wind gusts near 40 mph

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The workweek is starting off with some dreary weather, as rain is overspreading southern Wisconsin this morning.

Widespread, heavy rain will continue through most of this morning with even a couple of rumbles of thunder possible near the Mississippi River and along the Stateline. Our northern counties are still under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon today: that’s where cooler temperatures could allow for freezing rain and slick conditions on the roads.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with winds gusting toward 30-35 mph at times.

Showers will begin to break up during the late morning and through the afternoon, we should be dry by the evening commute (though some icy spots could remain on the roads to the north of the Dells). Rain totals are expected to be between 0.5-1.5″ by the end of the day.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

We’ll have a nicer day on Tuesday: partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. Another small system will move through the region late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing the chance for some light rain or snow depending on temperatures.

Then we’ll be a bit cooler to end the week with high temperatures back in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped...
F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

Soggy system moves in tonight
Soggy system moves in tonight
Widespread rain likely Monday morning with some wintry mixing north.
Soggy system moves in tonight
We are looking at the potential of some wintry mix as well as icing from late Sunday through...
Another Gorgeous Day In Store
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Winter Storm Watch issued for northern counties