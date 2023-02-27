WisDOT offers communities resources to obtain infrastructure improvement grants

(WBAY)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering resources for local communities to compete for infrastructure grants.

WisDOT’s new resources, which include their Summary Guide to Discretionary Grants and Letter of Support request form, help local communities apply for federal funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson explained that grants can help build safer streets, reduce traffic congestion improve school bus fleets and recycle electric vehicle batteries.

“These grants cover a wide range of transportation modes and activities, so it pays for communities and institutions to find out if they’re eligible for these programs,” Thompson said.

A guide to obtaining federal funding can now be found in a guide on WisDOT’s website, which offers help on finding open grants, explaining qualifications and necessary documentation as well as meeting deadlines.

