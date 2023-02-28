Aaron Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers intend to wait for Aaron Rodgers to determine what’s next in his career.

Other teams can’t afford to be so patient.

As the first day of the NFL’s annual scouting combine kicked off Tuesday with coaches and team decision-makers taking center stage, quarterback-needy teams started jockeying for position to figure out their situations.

And while the Packers still have Rodgers, the four-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champ, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the rest of the football world seem to be in wait-and-see mode since Rodgers completed his “darkness retreat.”

“We’ve exchanged some texts and things like that, but we haven’t had a chance to speak yet,” Gutekunst said.

“Obviously, our feelings haven’t changed about Aaron. But we need to have some of those conversations about our team, where it’s going, where he’s at before we go forward.”

Gutekunst’s preference, of course, is to know before free agency opens March 15 and with the Packers trying to clear up cap space, he’d probably like to have some extra time to rework a contract that calls for Rodgers to make $59.5 million. Rodgers has acknowledged reworking the deal would be necessary — if he plays.

If Rodgers isn’t back, the Packers also appear resolute with their other option — Jordan Love, their first-round pick in 2020.

“We’re excited about him. I think I’ve expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play,” Gutenkunst said. “That’s the next step in his progression. He needs to play. Jordan’s done a great job working hard, so he’s doing everything we’re asking.”

It’s a familiar scenario for Packers fans who remember the 2008 offseason when three-time MVP Brett Favre retired, handing the job to Rodgers, Green Bay’s first-round pick in 2005. When Favre later decided to return, he asked for his release and was eventually traded to the New York Jets.

The Jets are in the quarterback market yet again and are one of several teams apparently pursuing the recently released Derek Carr.

Carolina also plans to meet this week with Carr, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t announce its meetings with free agents.

And one day after the Washington Commanders cut Carson Wentz, the Atlanta Falcons did the same with 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride

Latest News

NBC15's Sports Director Jocko reflects with Badgers' Brock Caufield on his life-long career on...
Being Brock Caufield
The Oregon High School boys hockey team gathers during practice at the Oregon Ice Arena.
“They had this as their goal,” Oregon boys hockey chases state title
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry holds up the championship trophy after they defeated the...
AP source: Haslams agree to purchase Lasry’s stake in Bucks
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Bufkin, Dickinson lead Michigan past Wisconsin 87-79 in OT