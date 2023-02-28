Being Brock Caufield

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - I was lucky enough to go to Greendale High School with a guy named Paul Caufield and we became better friends after college. He married Kelly and they had two sons, Brock and Cole, who I’ve known before they even put skates on. I’m glad they did. Cole played at Wisconsin for 2 years and is now playing for the Montreal Canadiens. Brock played 5 years at UW and will soon see his career come to a close. I’m going to miss seeing him on the ice in Madison and he’s going to miss it too.

“Being in the same state, parents got to see a lot of games,” Caufield said. That’s really special. Got to be close to home, making trips home to see mom and dad. It’s been crazy that I’ve been close to home these eight years since high school.”

He added, “I made some of my best friends for life here, and I couldn’t ask for anything else. I am really happy I came here and decided to play and get a great education. It’s been fun.”

Mike Jacques interviews Brock Caufield in 2007. (NBC15)

Caufield was happy he came here and his head coach, Tony Granato, is happy he came here too.

“Just what he means as a kid to coach and to understand that you know I can’t say enough good things about what he has meant to the program,” Granato said. “When his day comes when his last game is played, it’s going to be sad for me I think he’ll have a lot to be proud of what he’s done here, what he’s accomplished here.”

Brock’s favorite accomplishment? Scoring the game-winning goal in overtime again rival Minnesota.

“Definitely on this ice the overtime one against Minnesota. That was pretty close to sold out building. That was special being the rivalry. Cool to think back on that one,” Brock said with a smile.

While his hockey career may be coming to a close at Wisconsin, in his heart, he will always be a Badger.

“I think I’ll look back on it in a few years and truly appreciate it. It is crazy this happened this way and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Caufield said.

Brock Caufield already has a degree in personal finance from the University of Wisconsin and is working on his masters in Sports Leadership. He is looking to play professional hockey next season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.