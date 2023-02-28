Breese Stevens announces The Doobie Brothers, Weezer, Bon Iver performing this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans will get to listen to the music of the Doobie Brothers, and other newly announced acts, this summer at Breese Stevens Field.

The Doobie Brothers announced Monday that they were extending their 50th anniversary tour, adding a spot on June 21 in Madison.

Promoters pointed out that the tour is the first time in over 25 years that Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee have been on the road together.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” Johnston said.

The Doobie Brothers have sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide. They have had three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and one coveted diamond record for their 1976 album Best of the Doobies. That album has sold more than 12 million copies alone.

Breese Stevens Field also announced that Weezer would be coming to the venue on June 14, with special guests Modest Mouse and Momma, as part of Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip. Bon Iver will also be performing this summer at Breese Stevens, on Aug. 5.

Tickets for all three events go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

