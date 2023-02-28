Dad: Wisconsin veteran who died in Ukraine warned fighting was like WWI or WWII

MARSFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) – Andrew Peters, an American Army veteran from Marshfield, Wisconsin, died less than two weeks ago, on February 16, while fighting for Ukraine.

His father of Andrew Peters told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Monday night that his son was warned by Ukrainian commanders before he joined the International Legion of Defense that Russia’s invasion resembled “WWI or WWII.”

“We did our research; we did our homework looking up the legion. Even the commanders over there didn’t pull any punches - they said this is dangerous, this is not like Afghanistan, this is not like Iraq… this is knock down drag out gutter fighting, this is like WWI or WWII,” John Peters told CNN.

John Peters recounts to CNN his son, Andrew Peters, being told about the fighting in Ukraine before enlisting. The Marshfield, Wisconsin, veteran died on February 16, 2023.

“There were a number of guys who left after hearing that, but Andrew was like, no I’m going to stick this out. I’m going to finish this,” he continued.

Peters described his son as “like any other average 28-year-old American” and someone with a “very strong sense of what was right and wrong” in the interview.

“I still remember one of the times he called, he said Dad, you cannot imagine the amount of destruction and suffering that’s going on over here. What you see on TV does not do it justice,” he added.

FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (VADIM GHIRDA | AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

The international legion, with whom he fought, was created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow foreign citizens “to join the resistance against the Russian occupants and fight for global security,” according to its official website.

