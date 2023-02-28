Dane County offers free tax preparation assistance for area residents

(Arizona's Family)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County UW Extension is helping local residents with tax preparation by offering help through free, in-person appointments with tax experts.

The Richard Dilley Tax Center is a free resource for Dane County residents who may have questions about filing their taxes and electronically filing their tax returns. This tax help service aims to assist low-income individuals and families, seniors and people with disabilities.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said that the tax center prevents taxpayers from missing out on a potential refund.

“Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets,” Parisi said.

The Richard Dilley Tax Center is located at 2238 S. Park St. in Madison and is open Mondays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All appointments are in-person with the help of certified tax preparers, and masks are required.

The free service will be available until April 15. More information on the Richard Dilley Tax Center can be found on their website.

