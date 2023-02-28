A little snow possible later tonight

Some drizzle/flurries overnight

Mild & mostly cloudy Wednesday

Next system: Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds will continue to build into the state through the evening, head of a little system that will bring us some light rain and snow chances tonight.

Some may start seeing precip as early as 9 pm tonight, but the type of precip you see will be determined by how cool temperatures are. Most of us will be hovering at or just above freezing tonight, so some will see a few flurries while others will see drizzle. This may make for a few slick surfaces early tomorrow morning, but no big impacts are expected from this disturbance.

The rest of Wednesday will be quiet, with clouds slowly breaking up a bit during the afternoon for a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will be mild once again: in the mid-40s for many, maybe lowers 50s near the Stateline.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Friday, as that looks to be our next chance for snow. A system will be moving out of Texas, bringing a lot of moisture with it. Though it previously looked like we would dodge this one, the track of the system has continued to shift farther and farther north over the past few days. We’ll have to see if that continues over the next two days or if it shifts back south. As it stands now, it looks like much of southern Wisconsin could see a couple of inches of fresh snow by the end of Friday.

Quiet, dry and mild for the weekend with another chance for rain next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.