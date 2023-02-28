Madison mayoral candidates debate housing, transportation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison mayoral candidates went head-to-head in a General Election Debate on Monday night.

Incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes focused on many topics, including transportation. Reyes says she knows the demand for rapid transit but hopes to create something unique on State Street.

“What I will do is look at the 4-,5-,600 block of state street and really start moving and thinking about to the future of making that a pedestrian mall,” Reyes said.

Rhodes-Conway says she approves of bus rapid transit on State Street.

“I support it for exactly the reasons that Gloria said because downtown is the heart of our community. Because it is our premiere district. It’s where people want to go,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Reyes says she is concerned the bus rapid transit system will only support high density areas.

“It’s available people have to walk two to three blocks further, so it is impacting our disability community, our senior community and our people of color. On the northside, southside and far westside,” Reyes said.

In a rebuttal, Rhodes-Conway says traffic volume is almost back to normal since the start of the pandemic.

“Congestion is coming for us if we don’t have a transit option it’s only going to get worse,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Both candidates also talked about the importance of creating more affordable housing in Madison. Rhodes Conway pointed to Madison’s growing population outpacing the housing production.

“We need to build between a thousand and two thousand units per year to keep up with population growth,” Rhodes Conway said. “Over my time in office, we doubled our affordable housing fund, we opened up the uses for the fund to innovative solutions.”

Reyes argued that the City has to build housing in a practical way.

“We are in a housing crisis and we need to move fast,” Reyes said. “My strategy is to bring together a mayor’s housing advisory team of diverse communities to develop a big picture plan of where we will build housing. It is not just about implementing policy.”

The general mayoral election is April 4th.

