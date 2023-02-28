Madison to offer credits for municipal services bill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will soon offer its low-income residents a discount on their municipal services bill.

The city’s Madison Customer Assistance Program (MadCAP) will offer low-income residents monthly credits that go towards water, sewer, resource recovery, landfill and urban forestry services.

“This program will encourage efficiency and help ease the burden on individuals and families who are struggling financially,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

Through MadCAP, residents who earn 30-50% of area median income are eligible for a $20 per month credit. A $30 monthly credit is available to residents earning up to 30% of area median income.

“We appreciate the Public Service Commission’s willingness to innovate with us as we pilot the first water utility affordability program in the State, and we look for their continued partnership as we roll out the program and learn more about how to make it as successful as possible,” said Madison Water Utility General Manager, Krishna Kumar.

In order to qualify for the tax credits, Madison residents must be renters or homeowners with their name of the municipal services bill, and they must verify their income eligibility. Homeowners are also required to participate in water conservation programs.

The MadCAP program is a two-year pilot program and is the first water affordability program in Wisconsin. More information can be found on the city’s website.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway is seeking reelection in the April General Election. She faces former Deputy Mayor and Briarpatch CEO Gloria Reyes.

