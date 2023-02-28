Madison officer sees owner chasing stolen vehicle, 3 arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison Police Dept. officers spotted a stolen vehicle racing down a road on the city’s near east side with the owner of the vehicle in hot pursuit early Saturday morning, according to an MPD report.

In its statement, the police department explained the officer was one of several who responded early Saturday morning to different incident allegedly involving the stolen vehicle. Earlier, MPD was alerted to the red vehicle driving recklessly in town and the people in it were reported to being pointing guns out the window. The officer first saw the vehicle near Fair Oaks Ave., the report indicated.

Around 1:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Walter Street and the three people in the vehicle took off on foot, the report continued. It indicated the driver had been trying to duck around other vehicles at the time of the wreck.

Multiple MPD officers descended on the scene and rounded up all three suspects, two of whom were teenagers. All three were booked on counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent (party to a crime), with the 26-year-old man taken to the Dane Co. jail and the 16 and 15-year-old suspects going to the juvenile reception center.

