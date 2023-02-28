Man accused of making terroristic threats in post referencing UW-Madison

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man is charged for allegedly making threats over social media, which referenced University of Wisconsin- Madison, after the FBI informed Madison Police Department about the post.

The social media post included mention of the university and weapons, according to an incident report. No other information about what was said in the post was provided.

MPD took the man into custody Friday at an off-campus apartment on Grand Avenue, which is on the city’s near west side. He is accused of making terroristic threats and was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Police stated that all threats are taken seriously until an investigation is completed.

Authorities indicated that this is an ongoing investigation. The UW-Madison Police Department and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute

