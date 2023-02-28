Mild Temperatures Over the Next Couple of Days

Morning Sun Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a rainy Monday, some quiet weather is on the way for today. High pressure will drift through the region and it will bring sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 40s. As the area of high pressure heads off to the east, clouds will begin to fill in again this afternoon. Those clouds will be due to a warm front approaching. Rain and snow will become likely overnight but under a half inch of accumulation is expected.

By tomorrow, even milder air will settle in with highs expected in the middle to upper 40s. We will continue to see lots of cloudiness through the middle of the week.

Later in the week, another system will approach and bring a good chance of snow for Friday. This system should move out quickly and we will be back into partial sunshine through the weekend.

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 42. Wind: Northwest 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. Low: 33. Wind: E 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: 36.

