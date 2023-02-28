Mild Temperatures Over the Next Couple of Days

Rain and Snow Likely Tonight
We'll have morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds.
We'll have morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Morning Sun Today
  • Afternoon Clouds
  • Minor Accumulation Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a rainy Monday, some quiet weather is on the way for today. High pressure will drift through the region and it will bring sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 40s. As the area of high pressure heads off to the east, clouds will begin to fill in again this afternoon. Those clouds will be due to a warm front approaching. Rain and snow will become likely overnight but under a half inch of accumulation is expected.

By tomorrow, even milder air will settle in with highs expected in the middle to upper 40s. We will continue to see lots of cloudiness through the middle of the week.

Later in the week, another system will approach and bring a good chance of snow for Friday. This system should move out quickly and we will be back into partial sunshine through the weekend.

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 42. Wind: Northwest 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. Low: 33. Wind: E 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: 36.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning in place.
First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Today-Thursday

Latest News

Flood stages along these rivers expected to be hit late tonight into tomorrow
More Clouds Than Sun For The Week
More Clouds Than Sun For The Week
More Clouds Than Sun For The Week
Wet & windy Monday
Wet & windy Monday
Rain totals between 0.5-1.5" by the end of today.
Wet & windy Monday