MPD: Stolen car tracked to Madison; a slew of drugs found

WMTV Elise Romas
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Word from another law enforcement agency that a stolen vehicle had been tracked to Madison last week led to the discovery of a stash of drugs and a loaded handgun, the Madison Police Dept. reported on Tuesday.

According to the MPD statement, officers found the stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Shopko Dr. While searching the vehicle, the officers reported finding what the police department described as evidence of drug trafficking. The MPD statement indicated they located methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine powder and fentanyl.

A loaded gun was also allegedly found in the vehicle, with the police department noting that the suspect is a felon who was on probation.

The 31-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple drug and weapons-related counts as well as operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, and a probation hold.

