Multiple fire departments respond to Mt. Horeb house fire

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) – A Mount Horeb family escaped their home Tuesday morning after it caught fire.

Authorities say firefighters were called to the home on Main Street around 8:30 a.m. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

They did not say how much damage the fire caused or how far it spread. However, a series of ladders climbed the side of the two-story, single-family home toward a hole that appears to have been cut into the roof.

No injuries were reported in the incident. With the fire out, investigators have now turned to determining its cause.

