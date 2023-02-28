Scammer sends “Mystery Shopper” check to the Appleton Police Department

A police captain received a Mystery Shopper scam which was mailed to the Appleton Police Department address(Appleton Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When you commit a scam by mail, it pays to double-check the address.

An Appleton police captain received a fraudulent check, which he immediately recognized was a scam. The package was mailed to him at the police department.

The package included a check for $2,500 with directions. In the Mystery Shopper scam, the target deposits the check in their personal banking account and receives a list of things to purchase, including gift cards, which are then transferred to the scammer. In exchange, the shopper is promised part of the check as payment.

The victim thinks they’re making money, but the check bounces. They’re now responsible for the money they spent on the gift cards, which are no longer useable because the scammers have emptied the funds, plus any bank fees.

The Appleton Police Department wrote, “While we are befuddled yet mildly amused by the brazenness of a scammer to target us here at the Appleton Police Department, this incident does serve as a good reminder to always stay vigilant and help lookout for vulnerable friends, neighbors, and family members.”

