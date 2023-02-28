Speeds limited on a stretch of the Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is asking boaters along a stretch of the Rock River to ease back on the throttle.

Slow-no-wake restrictions are in effect between the Indianford Dam and the W B R Townline Road Bridge, the Sheriff’s office announced Tuesday morning. (A map of the affected area is below)

The order went into effect after water levels along that part of the river topped seven feet. A Rock Co. ordinance requires a slow-no-wake zone be declared there when the river goes above 6.5 feet, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

The order comes into effect after warmer temperatures has melted weeks of snowfall and a day of constant rain.

Rock Co. implements a slow-no-wake zone between the Indianford Dam and the W B R Townline Road Bridge, on Feb. 28, 2023. (Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.