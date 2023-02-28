Sun Prairie West steps up police presence after threatening note

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Sun Prairie School District is assuring parents that extra police officers will be at Sun Prairie West High School for the rest of the week following the discovery of a threatening note.

In an email to West High School families, Principal Jen Ploeger explained the district is working with the police department to investigate the threat. She continued, “there is no reason to believe the school is not safe at this time, but we take all threats to school safety seriously.”

In a second message, Ploeger and Director of School Operations Nick Reichhoff noted that the student who wrote the note was identified and has taken responsibility for the note. The student said there was never a plan to harm others, officials indicated.

District officials stated that in collaboration with the police department, they do not believe there are any school safety concerns at this time.

Ploeger pointed out the threat had been circulating on social media. A post seen by NBC15 News purported to quote the note, which claimed a shooting would happen on Friday.

Ploeger’s email to families concluded by asking people who see or hear anything concerning to report it to administrators, school resource officers, or by using the Electronic Safety Tip Line, which lets people report tips anonymously. Students with information about the note in particular are asked to use the tipline or tell Ploeger or the School Resource Officer.

District officials added that its student services department will work with any students who need support.

