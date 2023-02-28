“They had this as their goal,” Oregon boys hockey chases state title

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in over 20 years, the Oregon high school boys hockey team is back competing at state.

The Panthers defeated Saint Mary’s Springs 1-0 in the sectional finals, a team they had previously lost to in this round the past three years.

Your State Bound Oregon Panther Hockey Team!!! Our Panthers beat St. Mary’s Springs 1-0 tonight. 🧡🖤🏒#OregonAchieves @OregonSchools pic.twitter.com/3R8qfKEPIq — OHSPantherAthletics (@OregonPanthers) February 25, 2023

With the win No. 3 Oregon advanced to the WIAA boys hockey state tournament, where they will face No. 2 seed Mosinee on Thursday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. in the state semifinals at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

Stopped by @OregonPanthers practice today!



Boys hockey will face #2 Mosinee this Thursday in the WIAA state semifinals pic.twitter.com/PBwwgPUXcC — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) February 27, 2023

Junior goaltender Nathan McAlpine said part of the reason for this team’s success, is because of the 11 seniors who have led the way all season.

“In the summer we felt like we had a good group of captains on the ice all the time,” McAlpine said. “A good overall vibe for the team practice and everything, so we felt like we would be pretty good this year.”

Head Oregon Boys Hockey Coach Larry Clemens said this trip to the state tournament has been years in the making, and could see the potential of this team when they first started playing at Oregon.

After three-straight years of losing in the sectional finals, Clemens said his team used it as motivation to come back stronger this season.

“Coming off of that loss it was ok that’s the last time we don’t,” Clemens said. “All the way through the summer training, all the skates they had, they had this as this is their goal.”

Senior center Jacob Cameron said the team has always had a “1-0″ mentality and made it a goal to win the last game of the season. Cameron said he’s known most of his teammates his whole life, which makes the success that much sweeter.

“It’s been a really great experience just to have my brothers with me and going through this experience together,” Cameron said.

Now Cameron and the other 10 seniors, are hoping to end their career at Oregon with a state trophy.

“I wouldn’t even know what to think honestly it would be crazy,” Cameron said. “Just to see how far we’ve come with this group and everything that we’ve done.”

