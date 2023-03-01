$1.5 million donation to Madison Public Market helps meet project fundraising goal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Public Market will finally begin construction after years of conversations and hitting its $3 million fundraising goal, including a major gift from one company.

Board member of the Madison Public Market James Shulkin says CUNA Mutual Group donated, which will help for renovations.

“A major gift came from the CUNA Mutual Group,” Shulkin said. “They were very generous in providing $1.5 million towards the actual development.”

Board members of the Madison Public Market say they are continuing to think ahead.

“We are now in the process of kicking off what we call the ready set Market Finale campaign and that’s to raise some money about $600,000 that will help us really get going once we’re ready to open up the doors,” Shulkin said.

The market will showcase the talents of women, minorities and marginalized business owners in the community. Selected vendors Carmell Jackson and Josey Chu Johnson say they are thankful for the donation.

“Kudos to CUNA. I have friends that work at CUNA and I am just hearing about this and this is news to me,” Jackson said.

Chu Johnson says the community is coming together to make a difference.

“Every area of businesses can come together under one roof and we share our culture and we share our experience,” Chu Johnson said.

They both believe the market will encourage other business owners of color. “We want to share our experience and mentor them that is the most important thing that Mel and I share,” Chu Johnson said.

Jackson and Chu Johnson says this has been a long process.

“Josey and I have catered together and sometimes its the Asian and the soul together but this is more than that,” Jackson said.

The market will be in the renovated fleet services building near First and Johnson street. Officials tell me they are hoping to open the market in 2025.

