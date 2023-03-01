Chance Of Snow Friday

Mild Temperatures

Snow May Clip Wisconsin

Decent Looking Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -March starting off calm and mild with the first 50 degree reading of the season for most areas on Wednesday. It looks like things will take a more active turn by the end of the week with another complicated storm system as we are on the line for several inches of snow or not very much at all. Right now, the system seems to be trending southward and that leaves southeastern Wisconsin with the best chance of wintry weather. Beyond that, the active weather continues and there are growing signs that the month of March may be colder than normal which is a big change from what we saw for most of the winter.

Increasing clouds tonight as a weak boundary slides through. There could be a sprinkle or flurry. Otherwise, northwesterly winds of 10-15 mph with lows around 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs on either side of 40 degrees. Northeasterly winds 5-10 mph. Clouds thicken up Thursday night with lows into the middle and upper 20s.

A storm system will likely make a glancing blow on Friday with some snow possible. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s with gusty northeasterly winds developing to 30 mph. Snow moves out Friday night with lows into the middle 20s. The weekend will feature a chance of light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. This means most the daytime hours will be dry. Highs will be mild into the lower 40s.

Active weather returns next week with several systems. With temperatures in the 30s and 40s, we can expect more of a wintry mix.

