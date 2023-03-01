DA: Suspect claims a broken date led to UW threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – When confronted with threatening posts about taking guns onto the University of Wisconsin campus, a Madison man over-and-over insisted to investigators that his statements were intended as a joke, the criminal complaint against him shows.

The suspect, Thomas Hansen, told Madison Police Department the impetus for the first post leading up to the alleged threat came after a date canceled on him. The complaint indicated Hansen, 26, acknowledged writing on Yak Yak, “I had a girl cancel a date with me today because I got a haircut last week and she ‘doesn’t know what I’ll look like.’”

Hansen recounted feeling frustrated after being rejected because his date did not know what he would look like when he allegedly made his subsequent, more threatening posts, the complaint continued. In a follow-up post, Hansen is accused of writing, “I’m getting to the point where I think I should stop trying to date and start sneaking guns into crowded school buildings.”

Another post attributed to Hansen appeared to be a reply that read, “You’re cool, don’t go to Bascom Hall next week.”

The FBI alerted Madison police officers to the posts just after midnight on Friday, February 24, and MPD detectives met with Hansen late that morning. According to the complaint, Hansen immediately asked if the interview was about the Yik Yak post and began asserting it was meant as a joke. The detectives noted Hansen appeared nervous, pointing out that he was shaking, with his head down, and running his hands through his hair. The complaint included a statement from Hansen, in which he began, “The joke is that it sounds bad, but there is nothing bad being said.”

The quote continues: “(W)hat I assume I got in trouble for, was um, it was like, I think it said don’t go to Bascom Hall next week, you know, like, there’s nothing, you know like, cause classes suck, right, nobody wants to go to class, but, you know, it’s also like, uh, what you’d say, if you like, you know…unintelligible….I said you’re cool though, don’t go to Bascom Hall next week, right, which, you know, like, the joke is like, don’t go to class, like class sucks, nobody wants to go to class, but, you know, it’s also like what you would say if you were like, you know, like the Twitter Meme, like, I’m gonna be dangerous, don’t go to class.”

When Hansen asserted again that he was not serious about the threat, a special agent in the room responded that in the current climate they would not see the posts as a joke, the complaint stated. It added, the agent told him the post about sneaking guns into a school was ‘concerning,’ and the fact he went on to name a specific building raised the stakes.

The agent pressed Hansen that having a gun in his Madison apartment, which he acknowledged possessing earlier in the interview, only increased their concern. Following the interview, the police department searched Hansen’s apartment, where they found the revolver-style gun Hansen told them was there, the complaint detailed.

Hansen, who had asked investigators during the interview about how the posts may affect his ability to get government jobs, because he had been a contractor with Space Force, was charged four days later with a single count of terrorist threat-creating risk of causing result; a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to three-and-a-half years.

Hansen appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom on Tuesday, where a $500 signature bond was set.

