Emergency management conference brings hundreds from across Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 55th Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management & Homeland Security began Tuesday, bringing hundreds from around the state to focus in on the evolving challenges and risks they face will serving communities.

The general session was held at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton, where organizers discussed the theme “On Track for the Future Together.” The conference runs through Wednesday.

“It really just reflects the commitment of our emergency responders, our emergency management professionals, to learn and always be preparing and trying to improve the way we protect our communities in Wisconsin,” said WEC Administrator Greg Engle.

Presentations offered at this year’s conference were made to show how different agencies in the field intersect. Presentations include public health and community resilience, managing cyber and physical threats, and emerging trends. Those who have reached an important milestone in their training will also receive a Wisconsin Emergency Manager certificate during the conference.

