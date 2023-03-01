Ex-Packer Guion gets 1 year for domestic violence assault

FILE - Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion (98) sits on the bench during the first...
FILE - Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion (98) sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2015, in Detroit. The former Packers defensive player was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading no contest in a domestic violence assault at his home last fall. Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh also ordered Guion on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, to serve three years' probation and complete a domestic violence intervention program, WLUK-TV reported. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading no contest in a domestic violence assault at his home last fall.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh also ordered Guion on Tuesday to serve three years’ probation and complete a domestic violence intervention program, WLUK-TV reported.

Guion, 35, had pleaded no contest to aggravated battery.

Police said officers called to Guion’s Green Bay home Sept. 26 found a woman “intoxicated and incoherent due to her injuries sustained from Letroy physically assaulting her.”

Guion told officers he and the woman had been drinking and admitted she might be hurt and said he “lost it a little bit.”

The woman, who was treated for an injury to her eye, told officers she had lived with Guion for five years and that they have two children.

Guion said Tuesday that he and the woman have since married. He apologized to her, the Green Bay Packers and the Green Bay community.

“I am deeply embarrassed and ashamed about this. I’m ashamed because ... how could I let this happen? How could I do this to the woman I love?” he said. “In conclusion, I am a loving father who made a very big mistake, and I know in life there are consequences.”

Guion played 112 regular-season games in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings from 2008 to 2013 and Green Bay Packers from 2014 to 2016. He had 8 ½ career sacks.

The Vikings selected him out of Florida State University in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.

