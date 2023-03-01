Highs Near 50 Today!

Morning Clouds Today

Afternoon Sunshine

Cooler Tomorrow and Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few sprinkles or drizzle will be possible early today. The rest of today will be quiet, with clouds slowly breaking up a bit during the afternoon and we will see a period of sunshine. Temperatures will be mild once again: close to 50 for the high today.

Clouds will fill back in tonight and a mostly cloudy Thursday is coming up. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Friday, as that looks to be our next chance for snow. A system will be moving out of Texas, bringing a lot of moisture with it. Though it previously looked like we would dodge this one, the track of the system has continued to shift farther and farther north over the past few days. We’ll have to see if that continues over the next two days or if it shifts back south. As it stands now, it looks like much of southern Wisconsin could see an inch or two of fresh snow by the end of Friday.

