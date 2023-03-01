It’s almost time for the 22nd annual Bowlin’ for Colons!

You can go Bowlin’ for Colons next Sunday, March 12!
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
You can go Bowlin' for Colons next Sunday, March 12!

NBC15 is a proud media sponsor of the event again this year. This year is the 22nd year of the event.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Dr. Monica Patel from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health to talk about the upcoming event and how you can still get involved. Watch the full interview attached to this web story for more information.

You can also learn more and register here: give.wiscmedicine.org/event/bowlin-for-colons-2023.

