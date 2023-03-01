Man who fired at Milwaukee officers dies from gunshot wound

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A man who fired shots at Milwaukee police officers as they pursued a vehicle connected with a homicide died Tuesday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said that after officers began chasing the wanted vehicle about 8:45 p.m. its driver fired a handgun towards the pursuing officers.

That pursuit ended after the driver, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, “discharged his firearm and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene on Milwaukee’s south side.

Milwaukee police said no officers discharged their firearms during the pursuit and none of them were injured by the suspect’s gunfire.

