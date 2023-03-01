Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 employees

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced 346 employees will be laid off.

According to a statement from the health care system, the decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements.

“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”

The health system has also eliminated more than 500 positions that have been unfilled and no longer recruited. A media release stated that move has lessened the impact on employees.

The organization stated it has more than 12,000 employees in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

Latest News

Capitol Building in Madison
Wisconsin lawmakers to consider parole transparency bill
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin court candidate won’t hear Democrats’ lawsuits
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers says decision on future will come ‘soon enough’
The Madison Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who beat up two...
Suspect wanted in beating of two people at Madison laundromat
FILE - Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion (98) sits on the bench during the first...
Ex-Packer Guion gets 1 year for domestic violence assault