Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 employees

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced 346 employees will be laid off.

According to a statement from the health care system, the decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements.

“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”

The health system has also eliminated more than 500 positions that have been unfilled and no longer recruited. A media release stated that move has lessened the impact on employees.

The organization stated it has more than 12,000 employees in Wisconsin.

