MMSD renames Jefferson Middle School; honors Black history

Jefferson Middle School was named after the former president who enslaved over 600 people. The school will now be known as Gillespie Middle School, named after
By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson Middle School was named after the former president who enslaved over 600 people. The school will now be known as Gillespie Middle School, named after Black activist Ezekiel Gillespie.

The Madison School Board said it’s been a long-time coming.

“A lot of people know what Jefferson did and it wasn’t correct. It wasn’t right at all. So being able to name it after someone who is a leader in our community in Wisconsin and who actually did so many great things for Wisconsin is such a great thing,” Yoanna Hoskins, the student representative on the Madison School Board, said.

Who was Ezekiel Gillespie?

In 1865, Gillespie sued the Wisconsin Board of Elections. The case was elevated to the Supreme Court, who ultimately ruled in Gillespie’s favor. Gillespie’s win gave Black men the right to vote in the state.

“Which is just such an amazing thing to do,” Hoskins said, “especially in the 1800s when you could get lynched.”

Savion Castro, a member of the Madison Metropolitan School Board, said this name change was the culmination of years of community advocates’ work.

“This is not the result of some top-down initiative from the school district,” Castro said.

The final name contenders came down to Maya Angelou and Ezekiel Gillespie. About 66% of student who voted ranked Maya first.

“She’s my girl,” Hoskins said. “I love her. She’s such an inspiration.”

The Board, however, decided to go with Gillespie because of his Wisconsin ties. Hoskins also ended up voting for Gillespie.

Castro said this change is more than just a matter of names.

“The way we remember our history is powerful,” Castro said. “It deeply impacts our national identity. It deeply impacts our personal identities as well.”

For those wary of change, Hoskins, a senior at La Follette High School, said it’s inevitable.

“Change happens every single day within our lives. Not everything is going to be the same. I mean Pluto used to be known as a planet when I was a child and now it’s not really considered a planet,” Hoskins said. “So we have to evolve with change and we have to accept change.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute

Latest News

Janesville Police Department shared photos of a bullet and cracked holster involved in Monday's...
‘Nothing intentional’: Janesville PD investigates after officer’s gun fires at school
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
MFD respond to fire started by student art project
Bucky Badger is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Seize the day, the Badger way