MMSD renames Jefferson Middle School; honors Black history

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson Middle School was named after the former president who enslaved over 600 people. The school will now be known as Gillespie Middle School, named after Black activist Ezekiel Gillespie.

The Madison School Board said it’s been a long-time coming.

“A lot of people know what Jefferson did and it wasn’t correct. It wasn’t right at all. So being able to name it after someone who is a leader in our community in Wisconsin and who actually did so many great things for Wisconsin is such a great thing,” Yoanna Hoskins, the student representative on the Madison School Board, said.

Who was Ezekiel Gillespie?

In 1865, Gillespie sued the Wisconsin Board of Elections. The case was elevated to the Supreme Court, who ultimately ruled in Gillespie’s favor. Gillespie’s win gave Black men the right to vote in the state.

“Which is just such an amazing thing to do,” Hoskins said, “especially in the 1800s when you could get lynched.”

Savion Castro, a member of the Madison Metropolitan School Board, said this name change was the culmination of years of community advocates’ work.

“This is not the result of some top-down initiative from the school district,” Castro said.

The final name contenders came down to Maya Angelou and Ezekiel Gillespie. About 66% of student who voted ranked Maya first.

“She’s my girl,” Hoskins said. “I love her. She’s such an inspiration.”

The Board, however, decided to go with Gillespie because of his Wisconsin ties. Hoskins also ended up voting for Gillespie.

Castro said this change is more than just a matter of names.

“The way we remember our history is powerful,” Castro said. “It deeply impacts our national identity. It deeply impacts our personal identities as well.”

For those wary of change, Hoskins, a senior at La Follette High School, said it’s inevitable.

“Change happens every single day within our lives. Not everything is going to be the same. I mean Pluto used to be known as a planet when I was a child and now it’s not really considered a planet,” Hoskins said. “So we have to evolve with change and we have to accept change.”

