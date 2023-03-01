Suspect wanted in beating of two people at Madison laundromat

The Madison Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who beat up two people at a laundromat on the east side.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly beat two people at an east side laundromat after they allegedly took his clothing from a dryer, according to police Wednesday.

Madison Police Department explained that people inside the laundromat Saturday, located on the 3700 block of Milwaukee Street, removed the suspect’s clothing out of a dryer. A confrontation broke out when the suspect realized that one of the individuals was wearing his sweatshirt.

After they returned his clothing, MPD stated that the suspect allegedly attacked the victims.

Police released a picture of the suspect taken from the laundromat’s surveillance video. Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. They can also submit a tip online.

MPD indicated this was an open and active investigation.

