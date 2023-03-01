Pet of the Week: Meet Shala!

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Shala - this week’s pet of the week!

Shala is a four-year-old mixed breed.

She is a laid-back lady who likes affection from her humans. She loves belly rubs and chin scratches.

Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin believe Shala would be happy in almost any home - with other dogs, children, adults, you name it.

If Shala sounds like a good fit for you, you can meet her today at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

