St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera

An execution-style shooting captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis is going viral.
By Amanda Alvarado and Gabriela Vidal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been charged in an execution-style shooting captured on camera in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, KMOV reports.

“It’s scary, you know, of course. You get concerned about what’s going to happen to anybody else,” business owner Syed Sajid said. “When I came here, I’d seen people standing outside. The guy was on the ground. I heard he was shot from close range.”

Sajid owns Gold and Diamonds across the street from where the shooting happened.

Video of the shooting shows one man loading a gun and pointing it at a man sitting on the curb, shooting him in broad daylight.

The shooting happened outside of 710 N. Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Witnesses told police there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street that took place before the shooting.

Police arrested 23-year-old Deshawn Thomas in connection with the shooting. A probable cause statement obtained by KMOV shows Thomas faces charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In the statement, police identify the deceased victim as David Saldana.

There are no additional details at this time on whether the two individuals knew each other.

