Teen faces terroristic threat charge after note found at Sun Prairie West claimed violence

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old boy faces a charge of terroristic threats after the discovery of a threatening note at Sun Prairie West High School, authorities stated Wednesday.

The Sun Prairie Police Department reported that the charge against the teen was referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

The department recalled that it was alerted about the note found on school grounds just before 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, which claimed that violence would happen Friday at the high school. The note was given to school staff, who then told the school resource officer.

Officials determined who wrote the note. In an email to families Tuesday, Principal Jen Ploeger and Director of School Operations Nick Reichhoff reported that the student who wrote the note was identified and has taken responsibility for it. The police department added Wednesday that the student and his parents have been cooperative with the investigation.

Sun Prairie Police Dept. indicated that there was no ongoing threat to the school. There will be additional police presence at the school for the remainder of the week.

Also on Tuesday, school officials reminded people that any threat of school violence is always prohibited, and that this situation would be handled in accordance with its handbook and district policy. Leaders also noted that making threats could result in school-based consequences, including expulsion, and legal repercussions.

Ploeger’s email to families concluded by asking people who see or hear anything concerning to report it to administrators, school resource officers, or by using the Electronic Safety Tip Line, which lets people report tips anonymously. Students with information about the note in particular are asked to use the tipline or tell Ploeger or the School Resource Officer.

