Absentee ballot request forms sent to some Dane Co. voters include wrong information

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit centered around helping people get registered to vote sent out absentee ballot request applications with incorrect information to some Wisconsin recipients, including in the Madison area.

The Center for Voter Information (CVI) said in a statement that it was aware that the pre-filled applications received by some Wisconsinites listed a name on the envelope that was not the same as the one inside the request application, and some voters received an incorrect form for the person addressed. The nonprofit claimed that the issue lies with its commercial printer, Westerleigh Press, who it says has taken responsibility for the error.

“We deeply regret this printing error and will do everything we can to ensure impacted Wisconsin voters have the information and resources they need to participate in the April 4th election,” CVI President and CEO Tom Lopach said.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said this isn’t the first time an error like this has happened from this nonprofit. He said his office has received complaints from several people around Dane County about the most recent issue.

“Unfortunately with this group, they do that a lot,” McDonell said. “They make a lot of mistakes on their mailings that they send to Wisconsin.”

McDonell said issues like these create confusion, as voters who receive forms with incorrect information think it’s an issue with the clerk’s office. He says the nonprofit uses commercial data, which is unreliable, instead of the voter database from the Elections Commission.

McDonnell said if the company would send people to the MyVote website, that would be more helpful to encourage voter registration.

“It causes distrust between the voters and elections officials,” McDonell said. “It causes distrust in the system overall and it’s really damaging.”

McDonell said voters can read the form’s fine print to try to get unadded from the nonprofit’s distribution list and to disregard the form entirely. He said the best website to check your voter registration or request an absentee ballot is on the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote website.

CVI said that it is sending a replacement form to those who contact them and that it would be reaching out to local elections officials as it worked toward a possible resolution.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.