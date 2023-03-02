Authorities searching for 76-year-old missing Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old Madison man who has been missing for several hours Wednesday night.

A Silver Alert was issued around 8:40 p.m. for Scott Peterson, who walked away from his home on the north side of Madison Wednesday evening. He was last seen around 5 p.m. on the 1900 Block of Sachtjen Street.

Officials noted that Peterson is familiar with Fitchburg and Madison’s south side, and is known to visit downtown Madison. The alert added that he does not have access to money and that he has hitchhiked in the past.

Peterson was described as being 5-foot-seven-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. The alert stated that he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and camouflage rubber hunting boots.

