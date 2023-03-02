Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

Latest News

Wisconsin Vision 2030 plan update.
Wis. DOA releases update on Vision 2030 plan, state agencies in Madison to be consolidated
In an effort to modernize its government workspaces, the Wisconsin Department of Administration...
Wis. DOA releases update on Vision 2030 plan, state agencies in Madison to be consolidated
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
Brentwood Way Fire Madison
Madison Fire Department investigating apartment fire cause
This week marks 25 years since a south-central Wisconsin priest was found dead in the halls of...
Who killed Fr. Kunz? Detectives detail top theories 25 years after death