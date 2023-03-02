Cooler Temperatures Today

Mainly Clouds Today

Highs in the 30s to Low 40s

Little if Any Snow Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds have made their way back into the region and they will hang around for the better part of the day. A few breaks in the clouds are possible at times this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday as wind has shifted to northwesterly. Highs today are expected in the middle and upper 30s.

Models have begun to come together on our late week storm system. Most of these models are now pushing the system to our south and thus, bringing very little if any snow into the state of Wisconsin. Behind this low, a cold front will sweep in from the northwest, as it passes through on Saturday, it may trigger a few showers.

Yet another system will move in early next week. This will bring the likelihood of rain to the region Sunday night into early Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday are expected to again peak near 50 degrees.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 38. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. Wind: E 5-10.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow late. High: 37.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 44.

