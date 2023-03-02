Deerfield students raise money for American Heart Association during Kids Heart Challenge

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of students at Deerfield Elementary School raised money for the American Heart Association by getting active on Thursday.

Third through 6th graders shot hoops and 1st and 2nd grade students jumped rope. This is a tradition at Deerfield Community School District that has raised over a quarter of a million dollars over the last 20 years.

“This little community is a very very very giving community. It’s nothing special I do. The kids and the community are the ones that give and they give a lot. Every year I’m surprised how much they give,” Bret Wepking, a Physical Education Teacher at Deerfield Elementary, said.

Every year, the district has a goal of raising $20,000.

“I can’t believe it. Every year. Money just keeps coming in and coming in and they’re asked to give a lot being a small community, they’re asked to give for this team or that team, or this club or that club. And we hold this event and they give more,” Wepking said.

Wepking tells his students that every one of them most likely knows someone with a heart condition or heart disease. This event especially hits close to home for Wepking, having a heart procedure done at the age of 18.

“Just try to make it relatable for them so we’re doing what we’re doing for a reason,” he said.

Wepking said students look forward to the event every year.

